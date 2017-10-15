GlobalMarkets names Jiří Rusnok Central Bank Governor of the Year

Governor of the Czech National Bank, Jiří Rusnok, was named Central Bank Governor of the Year 2017 for Central and Eastern Europe by GlobalMarkets, a newspaper of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

GlobalMarkets Magazine acknowledged Rusnok for smooth termination of foreign exchange interventions, including thorough preparation and efficient communication, the Czech National Bank said in a press release issued on Sunday. The magazine also praised the bank's policy on financial stability.