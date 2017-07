The 26th edition of the Český Krumlov International Music Festival is due to get underway on Friday evening. The stars of the gala opening will be the Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu and the Mexican tenor Ramon Vargas. The pair, who are both based at the Vienna State Opera, will be accompanied by the Prague Philharmonia. Nineteen concerts will take place at six venues in the South Bohemian town during the festival, which concludes on August 5.