Germany’s President Steinmeier makes first Prague visit

The German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, made his first official to Prague on Tuesday. After being welcomed at Prague Castle with full military honours by Miloš Zeman, Mr. Steinmeier and his Czech counterpart discussed a range of issues, including refugees.

Mr. Zeman reiterated his opposition to the Czech Republic being forced to take in migrants by the European Union, while Mr. Steinmeier said it was important that the European Court’s ruling on the matter be respected.

In what was a brief meeting, the two heads of state also spoke about business cooperation between their two states, transport infrastructure and the UK’s planned exit from the European Union