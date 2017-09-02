Germany beats Czech Republic 2:1 in World Cup qualifier

In football, the Czech Republic’s dreams for qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Russia have been shattered after a 1:2 defeat by Germany in Prague on Friday night. The Czechs now sit seven points behind Northern Ireland, the second placed team in their qualifying group, with World Cup holders Germany on the top spot.

Germany’s opening goal through Timo Werner was cancelled out by a 78th minute equaliser from Hertha Berlin’s Vladimir Darida, but a late winner from Bayern Munich’s Mats Hummels re-established the lead with only two minutes to go.