German retailer Lidl launches e-shop in Czechia

The German supermarket Lidl has launched an e-shop for the Czech Republic. It is the German retailer’s first e-shop shop in Central and Eastern Europe.

The online store offers consumer goods that will be delivered within three days. No food items are currently on offer. Customers can already buy from Lidl e-shops in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

These stores also supply consumer goods plus packaged foods and beverages. All Lidl e-shops are being supplied from a new 44,000 square meter logistics center in Pilsen that opened last November.