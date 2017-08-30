German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Prague

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is to pay a one-day visit to the Czech Republic on September 12th, President Milos Zeman said at a meeting with Czech ambassadors on Wednesday.

The Czech president said he had invited his German counterpart to visit the Czech Republic shortly after his election in February of this year, also in view of the fact that in 2017 the two neighbour states are marking an important anniversary : 20 years since the signing of the Czech-German Declaration on Reconciliation.