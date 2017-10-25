Gerhard Schröder to be awarded high state distinction on Czechoslovak Independence Day

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder, Czech speed-skater Martina Sablikova and singer Jaromir Nohavica are among the personalities who will be awarded state distinctions by President Miloš Zeman on Czechoslovak Independence Day, October 28th, the ctk news agency reported citing sources close to the president. The president will also award the country’ highest state distinction Order of the White Lion to the former mayor of Vienna Michael Häupl for his work in fostering good-neighbourly relations between the people of Prague and Vienna.