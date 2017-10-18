General practitioners hold one-day strike

Thousands of Czech GPs, paediatricians and outpatient specialists went on a one-day strike on Wednesday. The doctors closed their doors in protest at what they say is a lack of funding for their sectors and excessive red tape.
Some striking doctors treated patients with acute problems and others expressed support for the protest without taking part, the Czech News Agency reported. Around 400 pharmacies were due to close their doors for half an hour in solidarity.
The Ministry of Health said it would not boost funding for GPs next year as its priority was to support hospitals in a bid to stop them losing doctors.
Martin Nekola: Czech Chicago and other untold stories of Czechs abroad
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
Czech Republic faces court action over freedom of movement
Czech pre-election battle plugs into war of words over lithium mining deal
Communist era past catches up with Czech ANO leader ahead of polls