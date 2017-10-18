General practitioners hold one-day strike

Thousands of Czech GPs, paediatricians and outpatient specialists went on a one-day strike on Wednesday. The doctors closed their doors in protest at what they say is a lack of funding for their sectors and excessive red tape.

Some striking doctors treated patients with acute problems and others expressed support for the protest without taking part, the Czech News Agency reported. Around 400 pharmacies were due to close their doors for half an hour in solidarity.

The Ministry of Health said it would not boost funding for GPs next year as its priority was to support hospitals in a bid to stop them losing doctors.