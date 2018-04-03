GDP expansion for 2017 revised upwards to 4.6 percent

The Czech economy expanded by 4.6 percent in 2017, according to revised data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Tuesday. A previous figure published in early March put gross domestic product growth at 4.5 percent.
The reason for the improvement was new information for last year from the government institutions sector.
In 2016 GDP expanded by 2.5 percent, up from the 5.4 percent recorded the previous year.
