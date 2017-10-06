Gale-force winds bring down power lines, complicate traffic

Gale-force winds have left hundreds of households without power and are complicating rail and road traffic in the northern parts of the Czech Republic, the ctk news agency reported.

Uprooted trees brought down power lines in the Ustí, Liberec and Benešov regions and emergency teams have been working round the clock to repair the damage.

Some rail connections have had to be cancelled while others report delays of up to five hours. Czech Railways is providing replacement busses for passengers. Clean-up and repair work is expected to last for most of the day.