The funeral has taken place in Prague of the internationally-renowned harpsichordist Zuzana Růžičková, who died two weeks ago at the age of 90. The Plzeň-born musician and Holocaust survivor brought the harpsichord to new audiences around the world.

Zuzana Růžičková was a lifelong devotee of the music of Bach and recorded his complete works for keyboard, a 20-CD set that was rereleased at the start of the year to mark her 90th birthday.