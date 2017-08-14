WWII veteran and war hero Brigadier General Jaroslav Klemeš was buried with military honours at Strašnice crematorium in Prague on Monday. Mr Klemeš, who was the last surviving paratrooper to parachute into the Nazi occupied territory that was the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia, died on August 7 at the age of 95. Mr Klemeš was persecuted by the communist regime after 1948 and was only fully rehabilitated in 1990. Last year he received the country's highest honour, The Order of the White Lion. The funeral ceremony will be open to the public. Among those attending were Defence Minister Martin Stropnický and Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces Josef Bečvář.