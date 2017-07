The Czech Republic’s Martin Fuksa has won another medal at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv. A day after picking up silver in the 200 metres, the 24-year-old Czech topped the podium in the 500 metres on Sunday. It is the fifth consecutive gold for Fuksa in this event at European championships. Meanwhile, another Czech Jakub Zavřel took gold in the kayak single 500 metres event.