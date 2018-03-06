French star Catherine Deneuve set for Febiofest

The French star Catherine Deneuve will be among the guests at this year’s edition of Prague’s Febiofest film festival, organisers announced on Tuesday. The veteran actress is known for such films as Belle de Jour, 8 Women and Indochine, for which she received an Oscar nomination. Other guests at the 25th edition of Febiofest will be singer Charles Aznavour, TV writer and actor Mark Gatiss and directors Leos Carax and Arnaud Desplechin. Czech actress Daniela Kolářová will be one of five recipients of the festival’s Kristián award. Febiofest begins on Thursday next week.