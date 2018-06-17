French president, Czech PM to mark Czech Armed Forces Memorial Day in Darney

Ruth Fraňková
17-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with Czech and Slovak prime ministers Andrej Babiš and Petr Pellegrini, will attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Czechoslovak armed forces, the French weekly Vosges matin wrote this week.

The event will take place on June 30 at a memorial site in Darney in the north-east of France, where some 6,000 Czechoslovak legionaries swore allegiance to the emerging Czechoslovakia on June 30, 1918.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 