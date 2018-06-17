French president, Czech PM to mark Czech Armed Forces Memorial Day in Darney

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with Czech and Slovak prime ministers Andrej Babiš and Petr Pellegrini, will attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Czechoslovak armed forces, the French weekly Vosges matin wrote this week.

The event will take place on June 30 at a memorial site in Darney in the north-east of France, where some 6,000 Czechoslovak legionaries swore allegiance to the emerging Czechoslovakia on June 30, 1918.