French organist Marle Ouvrard to perform in Olomouc

The famous organist at the church of Saint-Eustache in Paris Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard will be the main star of the 49th International Organ Festival in Olomouc, its organizers told the ctk news agency.

Marle-Ouvrard is one of the leading French organists of the young generation and a fabulous improviser. He will perform one of the five concerts at St. Moritz Church in Olomouc, together with organist Tuomas Pyrhon and Belgian organist Edward de Geest and others.

The festival takes place from September 4th to September 18th.