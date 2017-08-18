French ambassador attacks Czech toll tender

The French ambassador in Prague, Roland Galhargue, has sent a letter to the Czech Ministry of Transport criticising the conditions for companies to take part in a tender for monitoring and gathering toll payments from vehicles on Czech motorways. The ambassador said that the conditions clearly discriminated against French firms which provide similar services in the United States and Canada by refusing to recognise that as a qualifying criteria.

He added that the tender appears tailor made for current toll operator, Austrian company Kapsch. A ministry spokesman says it will respond to the letter but rejects the criticism.