An opinion piece by Kristofer Harrison, a former Defence and State Department advisor during the presidency of George W. Bush, has warned that the Trump administration and also US lawmakers have paid too little attention to what the author described as Russia’s “meddling” in Prague.

The piece was published under Foreign Policy’s Elephants in the Room banner, a blog featuring articles by GOP policymakers and others.

In the blog, the author alleges Russian connections have led the Czech Republic to become what he called an “embarrassing pro-Russia mouthpiece”. The author does not spare the Czech head of state and also rebukes US President Donald Trump for not taking the alleged threat seriously.

President Zeman is widely seen as pro-Russian both in the Czech Republic and abroad: he has repeatedly called for Russian sanctions to be lifted in the past and also drew criticism from various groups after saying in a broadcast that the Russian annexation of Crimea was a "fait accompli."