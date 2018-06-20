Four Przewalski horses transported to Mongolia

Ruth Fraňková
20-06-2018
A Czech military plane has transported four Przewalski mares to Mongolia for reintroduction into the wild, part of Prague Zoo’s long-standing programme to save the endangered species. The horses arrived in Mongolia on Wednesday morning.

Przewalski horse is a rare subspecies native to Mongolia, which became extinct in the wild in the 1960s. Prague Zoo has played a major role in saving the horse, breeding it and gradually returning it to its natural environment.

To date, the zoo has sent 31 horses to a nature reserve in the Mongolian steppe, where they have started breeding successfully.

 
 
 
 
