Four Czech tourists who have been in hospital since last Friday when a bus they were travelling on crashed near Bolzano, Italy, are due to be released, the Czech News Agency confirmed. On Monday they will be transferred home to the Czech Republic. An additional eight people remain in hospital and 22 who were aboard the bus who were not injured, returned on Sunday. In the accident, the bus unexpectedly swerved off the road and crashed in a field. The driver was killed on impact. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle’s brakes may have failed.