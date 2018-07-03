Four Czechs through to Wimbledon’s second round

Four Czech players have advanced to the second round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon, including seventh seeded Karolína Plíšková, who defeated Britain’s Harriet Dart 7:6, 2:6 and 6:1. Other Czechs to secure spot in the Grand Slam’s second round are Barbora Strýcová, Lucie Šafářová and Kateřina Siniaková.
Two –time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitová win enter the tournament on Tuesday in a match against Aliksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
