Four companies are competing in a tender to operate the road toll on Czech motorways after the present contract with the Austrian firm Kapsch expires in 2019.

Among those in the running are Kapsch which is currently operating a microwave-based truck tolling system which has come under fire for excessive costs and disappointing returns to state coffers, Skytoll, which is operating a tolling system in neighbouring Slovakia and the German T-Systems International. The fourth contender is not known.