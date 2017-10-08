Forum 2,000 opens in Prague

The 21st Forum 2,000 conference opens in Prague on Sunday. The annual event, established by the late president Vaclav Havel, brings together personalities and thinkers from around the world to discuss issues related to democracy and human rights.

This year’s theme is strengthening democracy in uncertain times and will focus on the impact of social media on democracy, the situation in Turkey and other topics.

Among the participants this year are Albert II, Prince of Monaco and the former Austrian president Heinz Fischer.