Forum 2000 closing with debate on how to protect democracy

The Forum 2000 conference held under the motto Strengthening Democracy in Uncertain Times is due to end in Prague on Tuesday with a closing debate on what can be done in defence of democracy.

The three-day conference focussed on threats to democracy in the present day such as corruption, organized crime and a rise in populism and extremism. Attention was also devoted to the impact of social networks and the so called post-truth era on democracy.

Former Spanish prime minister Felipe Gonzalez warned that functioning democratic political systems had only been maintained in Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand which is roughly 27 percent of the whole world. He said these states had a duty to defend and support democracy around the world.