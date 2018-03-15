Fortuna sees turnover almost double in 2017

Czech betting company Fortuna saw its profits rise by around 86 percent in 2017 according to preliminary figures released on Thursday.
Profit climbed to around 15.4 billion euros, around 392 million crowns. One of the factors was increased activity on online betting sites. Fortuna also boosted its turnover through the takeover of betting businesses in Romania.
The volume of overall bets rose by 93.1 percent to 2.0 billion euros, around 51 billion crowns.
