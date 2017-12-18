Former top Social Democrat Jeroným Tejc to be minister: report

Former Social Democrat member of the lower house Jeroným Tejc stands to be one of the deputy ministers of ANO justice minister Robert Pelikan, according to the news server Lidovky.cz.

Tejc announced at the end of November he was quitting the Social Democrats, complaining that none of the party leadership was taking responsibility for the debacle in October’s parliamentary elections. The Social Democrats lost around two-third of their voters.

Tejc was at one time was head of the parliamentary grouping of the party but quit in 2013 after moves to overthrow the then party leader, Bohuslav Sobotka