Former tennis great takes on new role as diplomat for Czech Republic

The former tennis great Ilie Nastase, banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation for foul-mouthed comments and bad behavior as Romania's Fed Cup captain, has agreed to serve as a diplomat for the Czech Republic.

Nastase, who was ranked No. 1 in the world for a little under a year from 1973 to 1974 and is only one of 10 players in history to have won more than 100 ATP professional titles, called the invitation to serve as honorary consul a “great honour”.

Despite Nastase’s fiery temper, Czech Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek said he would represent Czech interests well.