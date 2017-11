The speaker of the last Chamber of Deputies, Jan Hamáček of the Social Democrats, has called the first meeting of the new one. MPs elected last month will, as expected, meet for a constituent session of the lower house on Monday November 20 from 13:00.

President Miloš Zeman had already announced that date for the first meeting of the new Chamber of Deputies. At 30 days after general elections it is the latest date for such a meeting permissible under the Czech Constitution.