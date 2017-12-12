Former prime ministers Klaus and Mečiar meet on stage to debate Velvet Divorce

The break-up of Czechoslovakia, orchestrated by the then heads of the Czech and Slovak governments, Václav Klaus and Vladimir Mečiar, respectively, was unavoidable – that was the message from a Prague conference on Monday between the former leaders who met on stage to debate the issue. Mr Mečiar was in Prague for the first time in 19 years. The debate was held at the National Museum - the building which used to house the Federal Assembly, the federal parliament of Czechoslovakia from January 1, 1969 to the dissolution of Czechoslovakia on December 31, 1992.

This December marks the 25th anniversary of what came to be known as the Velvet Divorce.

Mr Klaus spoke first, reminding listeners that the divorce was well-planned and above all peaceful, without ill will between the two sides. He made comparisons to the descent into war in Yugoslavia in the 1990s as well as contentious and strained relations today over the so-called hard-Brexit or separatist aspirations in Catalonia.