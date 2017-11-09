Former PM rebuffed in attempt to rejoin Social Democrats

Former Social Democrat prime minister and party chairman Jiří Paroubek has suffered another setback in his bid to rejoin the party.

Paroubek’s hopes of rejoining the party were raised last week after Prague leaders recommended he be allowed to do so. But on Wednesday night a meeting of the local party in the Prague 5 region, where he used to be a member, rejected his readmission. The local party’s agreement is a must for his return.

Paroubek left the party in 2011 to found his own party, which failed to make any impact. The party leadership rejected a comeback in June but changed it’s mind after the electoral disaster in recent lower house elections where it lost around two thirds of its support.