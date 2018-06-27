Former influential politician sent to 8.5 years in jail

The regional court in Prague has sentenced the former health minister and governor of Central Bohemia, David Rath, to 8.5 years in jail for corruption.

Rath was arrested with seven million crowns on his person six years ago and accused of taking bribes to rig public contracts.

The Regional Court passed the same verdict three years ago, but it was overturned by an appeals court, which ruled that wiretaps used to prosecute him were inadmissible.

The Supreme Court subsequently ruled such that recordings could be used as evidence. Rath has once again appealed the verdict.