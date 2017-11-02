Former head of Slovak National Memory Institute came under pressure over Babiš case

The former head of Slovakia’s National Memory Institute says he came under pressure over the case of ANO leader Andrej Babiš and the archive evidence suggesting he was an agent for the communist era secret police, StB.

Ondrej Krajňák said in an interview with Czech Radio that he came under political pressure over the case from some politicians that wanted to preserve good relations with the Czech Republic and was encouraged not to pursue the case with such vigour.

The Slovak Constitutional Court recently overturned an earlier court ruling clearing Babiš of cooperating with the secret police. Babiš says he will appeal.

Krajňák resigned over legal changes to the status of the institution that holds the former police archives.