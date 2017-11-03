Former head of Academy of Sciences, Drahoš, files candidacy with Interior Ministry

Jiří Drahoš, the former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, has officially filed his candidacy with the Interior Ministry to run in the presidential election in January 2018, with the deadline of November 7 looming. The presidential hopeful gathered more than 142,000 signatures for his bid, more than the 50,000 needed.

The candidate said the total was even higher but that some 15,000 signatures were disqualified for irregularities.

Mr Drahoš told journalists that he wanted to serve his country and fight not only for the Czech Republic but also for “a better and safer Europe”. Since announcing his intention to run, betting agencies have had Mr Drahoš in first and second place against the incumbent, Miloš Zeman.