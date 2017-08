The former governor of South Bohemia, Jiří Zimola, has taken up a teaching post at the Institute of Technology and Business in České Budějovice his former office announced in a press release on Monday.

Mr Zimola, a town councilor in Nová Bystřice, stepped down as regional governor in April following questionable business dealings. The representative said he was returning to teaching after 20 years. Previously, he taught at elementary school.