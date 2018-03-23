Former Czech PM steps down from parliament and top politics

Former Czech prime minister and Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka has announced he will step down as a member of parliament and from top level politics and will from the start of April just be a member of the party. Sobotka said on his Facebook and Twitter accounts that he had been considering the move for several months and that the decision was motivated by personal reasons. He wanted to devote more time to his family.

The move though has been interpreted in the light of the fact that he opposes the party’s moves to form a government coalition with ANO leader Andrej Babiš.

Sobotka said he would oppose such a coalition in an internal party referendum and had not hidden his opposition in recent weeks.