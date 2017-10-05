Former Czech ambassador to Paris Pavel Fischer running for president

The former Czech ambassador to Paris Pavel Fischer has entered the race for president. Mr. Fischer confirmed his candidacy at a press conference in Prague on Thursday, saying he had the support of ten senators across the political spectrum.

Pavel Fischer has also served as Czech ambassador to Monaco, he was in the service of president Vaclav Havel and is currently director of the STEM polling agency.

Ten other candidates are in the running for the country’s top post, including the incumbent president Miloš Zeman. A candidate needs to win support from ten senators, twenty MPs or 50,000 Czech citizens.