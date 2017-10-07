Former boss of Russia‘s federal state budget facing extradition

The former boss of the Russian federal state budget Alexandr Alexandrovich Nikolayev is to be extradited to his homeland where he will face charges of conspiracy and fraud, the ctk news agency reported. The extradition order was signed by Justice Minister Robert Pelikan.

The Russian authorities claim Alexandr Alexandrovich Nikolayev embezzled millions of roubles from state coffers. He had sought asylum in the Czech Republic saying he was the victim of a new wave of repressions.