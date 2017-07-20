Czech police are hunting for a former top banker who is suspected of selling forged painting to a series of VIP clients. Police believe the former banker, who used to deal with VIP clients at Komerční Banka, has probably fled abroad. He is believed by police to have successfully sold modern paintings valued at at least 30 million crowns and was in the process of selling more, with a value of around 53 million, with another 40 million crowns of paintings in stock for later deals. Among those duped by the banker is the Czech actress Jiřina Bohdalová. Police say the suspected con man was last spotted in Istanbul with latest reports suggesting he might be in Fiji.