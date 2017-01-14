News Foreign policy consultations at Lány Chateau

14-01-2017 11:28 | Daniela Lazarová

President Miloš Zeman and Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek are debating foreign policy issues at Lány Chateau, the president’s residence outside Prague, Czech Television reported. The meeting is attended by the president’s foreign policy advisors and the topics discussed include Czech-US relations following the change of guard at the White House, issues relating to Brexit and the situation in Syria. The talks are part of regular consultations on foreign policy between the government and president. President Zeman, who openly supported US president elect Donald Trump during his election campaign has received an invitation to the White House in April.

Czech Republic helping to preserve Syria’s cultural heritage 14-01-2017 11:10 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Republic is to contribute 3 million crowns towards restoring Syria’s war damaged cultural heritage in 2017. Selected items are to be restored at the laboratories of the Czech National Museum, but the money will also be used to finance equipment and restoration work in Syria. Last year the Czech government earmarked 200 million crowns in aid to Syria to be used both for humanitarian aid and other forms of assistance between now and 2019.

Kazakhstan easies travel restrictions in connection with 2017 World Expo 14-01-2017 09:20 | Daniela Lazarová In the course of 2017 Czech nationals will be able to travel to Kazakhstan for up to 30 days without a visa, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced on its web page. Kazakhstan has eased travel restrictions for Czechs and other EU nationals in order to facilitate participation at the 2017 World Expo which is to take place in Kazakhstan from June 10 until September 10. Forty-seven states will be represented at the expo which is expected to attract over 5 million foreign visitors.

Czech Republic suing European Commission over denaturated alcohol guidelines 14-01-2017 09:19 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Republic is suing the European Commission over the new denaturated alcohol guidelines that are to come into effect as of August 2017. The government is thus hoping to prevent the new guidelines coming into force. The EC regulation was approved in order to reduce fraud and administrative burdens caused by too many national denaturing processes, of which there are currently over 150. The EC claims the new unified formula introduced is irreversible. However according to Czech experts the new “Euro” formula is not only easily reversible, creating space for fraud, but is three to four times as expensive as the current denaturing compositions used.

Bad weather causing severe traffic complications 14-01-2017 09:17 | Daniela Lazarová Heavy snow and strong winds are complicating traffic around the country. The situation is reported to be particularly bad in the Krusné Hory Mountains in the north-west of the country where several roads are closed and others are barely passable due to snowdrifts. The Pilsen region also reports serious problems and even drivers on the Prague ring road have been warned to expect complications and delays. Drivers setting out on longer journeys have been advised to make sure they have enough petrol, hot tea and blankets. More heavy snow is expected in the course of the day.

Czech soldier awarded highest EU mission medal 13-01-2017 15:39 | Chris Johnstone A Czech soldier has been awarded a European medal for service to security and defence goals. The medal was given to the sergeant for his actions during an attack on Czech troops stationed in Mali last year. He took a leading role in defending a hotel in Bamako which came under armed gun and grenade attack by insurgents. He is the first Czech soldier to be given such an award, the highest for a soldier on an EU mission. Czech soldiers have been tasked with protecting the EU’s training mission in Bamako.

Czech president invites pope to mark 75th anniversary of Lidíce 13-01-2017 15:37 updated | Chris Johnstone President Miloš Zeman has invited Pope Francis to visit the Czech Republic in June this year to mark the 75th anniversary of the Lidíce massacres. Around 20 Czechs from the village north of Prague were executed in a reprisal for the assassination of the Nazi acting governor of Bohemia and Moravia, Reinhard Heydrich, in 1942 by Czechoslovak parachutists from Britain. The village was razed to the ground and children and mothers sent to concentration camps. Altogether 340 people from Lidíce perished by the end of the war. Zeman explained in a letter to the pope that the event was highly symbolic for the Czech Republic.

Nadiya Savchenko calls on Czechs to keep contact with Ukraine, lobby for prisoners 13-01-2017 13:31 | Chris Johnstone Ukrainian member of parliament and former air pilot prisoner of the Russians, Nadiya Savchenko, met with Czech opposition lawmakers on the last of her three-day visit to the Czech Republic on Friday. She encouraged Czech leaders to keep in contact with their Ukrainian counterparts and called for them to lobby Moscow over the fate of ongoing Ukrainian prisoners from the conflict in East Ukraine. TOP 09 party leader Miroslav Kalousek said Savchenko was a symbol of liberty and resistance against the aggressor.

Weather 13-01-2017 13:07 | Chris Johnstone The weather on Saturday will mostly be overcast with a high likelihood of snow showers, especially on high ground. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between minus two and plus two degrees Celsius.