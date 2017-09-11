Foreign Ministry says no Czechs among victims of Hurricane Irma

The Czech Foreign Ministry has said that no Czechs are among victims of Hurricane Irma which hit Florida and the Caribbean. The ministry was responding to a query by the Czech News Agency; spokeswoman Irena Valentová said neither the embassies nor any consulates in the US or Cuba had registered any Czech nationals being in danger.

The Foreign Ministry has strongly recommended that Czechs not travel to stricken areas. According to the ministry, there are around 1,000 Czech nationals in the state of Florida – members of the expat community as well as tourists. US President Donald J. Trump has declared a state of emergency in the state. Following landfall by the hurricane, millions of people were evacuated from their homes to safer areas; three people were reported killed in the hurricane.