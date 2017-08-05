Foreign Ministry issues travel warning for Kenya

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2017
The Czech Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning for several provinces in Kenya in connection with growing violence ahead of next week’s general elections. Czech nationals are advised not to travel to the country and those already there should avoid public gatherings and demonstrations. People travelling to the country have also been advised to register with the ministry’s travel data base Drozd which will facilitate assistance in the event of problems.

 
