The Czech Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning for several provinces in Kenya in connection with growing violence ahead of next week’s general elections. Czech nationals are advised not to travel to the country and those already there should avoid public gatherings and demonstrations. People travelling to the country have also been advised to register with the ministry’s travel data base Drozd which will facilitate assistance in the event of problems.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates