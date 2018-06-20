Foreign Ministry: Czechs lose important partner in UNHCR

The US decision to pull out of the United Nations Human Rights Council means that the Czech Republic is losing an important partner in protection of human rights and freedoms, Irena Valentová of the Czech Foreign Ministry’s press department told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the Czech Republic shares some of Washington’s concerns over the functioning of the council, but it wants to remain a member to take part in its reform.

The US on Wednesday withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling it hypocritical and self-serving and accusing it of political bias against Israel.