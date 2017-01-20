News Foreign Ministry advises Czech nationals to leave Gambia

20-01-2017 11:50 | Daniela Lazarová

The Czech Foreign Ministry has advised Czech nationals in Gambia to leave the country as fast as possible due to the highly volatile situation in the country in the wake of presidential elections. Czechs planning to travel to the country have been advised to postpone their journey. A state of emergency is currently in force in the country. Czechs in trouble have been advised to contact the Czech honorary consulate in Banjul.

US Ambassador Schapiro leaves office 20-01-2017 13:08 | Daniela Lazarová The US Ambassador to Prague, Mr. Andrew Schapiro, is leaving office on Friday. Ambassador Schapiro, who is not a career diplomat, was appointed to the post by the outgoing US president Barack Obama. He has served in the post since September 2014. Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek recently said he feared that it might take some time to find a replacement. There has been speculation that the incoming US president Donald Trump’s Czech-born ex-wife Ivana has expressed an interest in the position.

Kmoníček: President Zeman could smooth early interaction with Trump administration 20-01-2017 13:07 | Daniela Lazarová President Zeman’s open support for the incoming US president Donald Trump, could smooth early interaction with the Trump administration, President Zeman’s chief foreign policy advisor, and the man slated to be the next Czech ambassador to the US, Hynek Kmoníček, told Radio Prague. Mr. Kmoníček said he expected a strong focus on domestic policy from the new US administration and and predicted unexpected moves from the incoming US president who as a self-made man was used to making his own decisions and was not likely to pay great heed to advisers. Czech President Milos Zeman, who openly supported Donald Trump during his election campaign, has received an invitation to the White House in April.

Employers stress country’s need for more foreign workers 20-01-2017 12:19 | Daniela Lazarová Employers have criticized Interior Minister Milan Chovanec for advocating a tough line with foreign workers who violate the law. In an interview for the daily Pravo, the minister said a foreign worker who violated the law should be sacked on the spot and should be banned from working in the country thereafter. Marketa Schormova, a legal expert for the Czech Business Chamber says this practice would be in violation of the Labor Code, since employers can only fire an employee who has been found guilty of intentionally breaking the law. Minister Chovanec based his proposal on statistics that suggest a growing number of foreign workers, predominantly from Poland and Ukraine, had in recent months committed petty crime or broken the law in some way. The Czech Business Chamber has stressed the country badly needs foreign workers and their lack could be a brake for future economic growth.

Czech regulator pushes Vodafone, O2 to cut LTE prices 20-01-2017 12:01 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech telecommunications regulator CTU has warned operators Vodafone and O2 to cut wholesale prices for mobile internet services charged to virtual operators or risk losing their license. The regulator said a condition of the auction at which they acquired the licenses was to set wholesale prices that would allow virtual operators to operate profitably. CTU has given Vodafone and O2 a month in which to comply before it starts proceedings to strip them of their licenses.

Smog alert declared across Czech Republic 20-01-2017 09:27 | Ruth Fraňková Meteorologists have declared a smog alert in Prague and seven other regions of the Czech Republic, where more than double the permissible limit for airborne dust particles have been recorded. People with chronic lung-related problems and heart condition as well as elderly people and children have been recommended to limit outdoor physical activities. Authorities in Prague have also appealed to drivers to curb their travels, one of the major factors behind the increased pollution levels. If the situation worsens, they are ready to ask the biggest polluters to temporarily scale down production.

Czech in Thailand accused of spreading HIV to be deported next week 20-01-2017 09:26 | Ruth Fraňková A Czech man accused of knowingly spreading the HIV virus, who was arrested in Thailand this week, will be handed over to an immigration office in Bangkok on Friday, the daily Bangkok Post has written. According to the Thai police, quoted by the daily, he will be handed over to Czech authorities next Tuesday. Zdeněk Pfeifer, who is 49, is wanted in the Czech Republic on charges of not informing dozens of male lovers that he had HIV; at least three contracted the disease. Thai police said Mr. Pfeifer had been on the island of Phuket on a tourist visa that expired in 2015.

Czech cinemas report record audience figures 19-01-2017 17:20 | Ruth Fraňková Attendance at Czech cinemas last year was at the highest level since 1993, according to figures released on Thursday by the Union of Film Distributors. Czech cinemas attracted over 15.6 million viewers in 2016, with domestic films taking 30 percent slice of overall attendance. The Czech fairy tale Anděl Páně 2 attracted the highest number of visitors, over one million, since its premiere in November.

Senate approves anti-smoking bill 19-01-2017 15:20 | Ruth Fraňková The Senate has approved a bill that should introduce a broad ban on smoking in pubs and restaurants. The vote was preceded by a five-hour long heated debate in the upper house, with numerous efforts to modify the ban. According to Health Minister Miloslav Ludvík, the bill is a vital step in protecting public health and particularly that of the young generation which frequently tops the European ladder in tobacco and alcohol abuse. If the draft bill is signed by the president it should come into force in May of this year.