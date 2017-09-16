Foreign Minister Zaorálek lightly injured in car crash

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Lubomír Zaorálek, was slightly injured when his chauffeur-driven car was involved in a crash on Friday evening. He suffered head injuries during the incident, which occurred in the south Moravia region, but was released after being taken to hospital in Brno by helicopter.

A spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said his state was good and that he was now receiving treatment at home.

Mr. Zaorálek is the electoral leader of the Social Democrats going into general elections in the second half of October.