Foreign minister recovering from concussion

Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek has told journalists he is feeling better and recovering from a concussion and wound requiring stitches sustained in a car crash at the weekend. He has been told by doctors to avoid sports and to get plenty of rest. The foreign minister’s car, driven by a member of the minister’s security team, was involved in a crash at Lechovice near Znojmo late Friday. Mr Zaorálek said the vehicle had flown off the road and into an adjacent field. He thanked his luck there had been no trees by the roadside and said the driver had done a good job of swerving the vehicle away or impact would have occurred earlier. The minister was the only one hurt in the accident.