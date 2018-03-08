Forbes: Czech Petr Kellner is 88th richest in world

The owner of the investment group PPF Petr Kellner remains the richest Czech according to Forbes magazine. According to the list, he is also the 88th richest person in the world. The market value of his assets is estimated at 320 billion crowns (around 15.5 billion US dollars). It is the first time Kellner has made it into the top 100.

Overall, six Czechs made it onto the ranking of the rich this year and the names were the same as for last year. The acting prime minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš finished second with assets estimated at 4.6 billion US dollars, followed by energy entrepreneur Karel Komárek.