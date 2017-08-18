Football: Viktoria Pilsen win Europea league pre-qualifier

In football, Czech club Viktoria Pilsen has taken a first step towards taking part in the Europa League after winning the first match of the fourth pre-qualifying round against Larnaka on Thursday night. The Czechs won 3:1 with goals coming from Bakoš and Kolár. The return leg takes place in Cyprus next week.
Friendly guide maps Prague ethnic eateries
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves
Learners of Czech meet in Brno for 50th time
Activists pour blood-red substance in Vltava to protest alleged ‘misuse’ of Mánes art gallery
Thriving Prague hotels raising prices to previously unseen levels