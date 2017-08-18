Football: Viktoria Pilsen win Europea league pre-qualifier

Ruth Fraňková
18-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

In football, Czech club Viktoria Pilsen has taken a first step towards taking part in the Europa League after winning the first match of the fourth pre-qualifying round against Larnaka on Thursday night. The Czechs won 3:1 with goals coming from Bakoš and Kolár. The return leg takes place in Cyprus next week.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 