Football: Rosický to play in farewell testimonial in June

Jan Velinger
23-03-2018
Former national football team captain Tomáš Rosický, who played for the clubs Sparta Prague, Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal, will officially end his professional career at Prague’s Sparta stadium on June 9 of this year.

The star midfielder will play in a testimonial match at Sparta’s stadium in Prague, featuring fellow players from the national squad and international stars.

Organisers have not released a list of the players yet.

 
 
 
