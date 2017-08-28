Football: Roma and Sampdoria reach deal on Czech striker Schick

Italian football club Roma and Sampdoria have reached a deal over Czech striker Patrik Schick, the Czech News Agency reported Monday citing the Italian news agency ANSA. The 21-year-old player, who was long sought by Juventus before a minor heart issue during the summer, since resolved, will first be loaned for six million euros with an obligation to buy by the end of the season for an additional 30 million euros plus bonuses.

Schick will be Roma’s most expensive acquisition in the club’s history, ČTK reported, and the second-most expensive Czech player in the history of the game after Pavel Nedvěd, who was bought by Juventus from Lazio for roughly 41 million euros in 2001 (approximately 50 million adjusted).