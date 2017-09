Football club Viktoria Plzeň won their seventh match in a row on Monday, defeating Zlín by a score of 2:1. The win set a new club record and leaves them undefeated so far this season in the Czech top flight, six points ahead of defending champions Slavia.

With the win, Plzeň also rebounded from their 3:0 loss against Bucharest club FCSB in the Europa League.